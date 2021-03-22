Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,458 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Qorvo by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Qorvo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $179.85 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $191.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.53 and its 200-day moving average is $154.58. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on QRVO. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.09.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

