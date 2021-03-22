Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.30.

NYSE DLR opened at $133.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.44. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

