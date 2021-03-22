Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 64,953 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 104.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,953 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $812,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 133,763 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $4,579,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $28.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.52.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

