Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Shares of COF opened at $126.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $134.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,081 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,185. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

