Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $248,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $130.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.80. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.68 and a one year high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

