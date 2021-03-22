Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,621 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $193,700,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $120,108,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $79,164,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,351,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,685,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $122.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.12 and a 200 day moving average of $128.10. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

