Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cimpress by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Cimpress by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cimpress by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Cimpress by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMPR. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Cimpress to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $162,140.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $196,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,248 shares of company stock worth $3,864,223 in the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $104.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.59. Cimpress plc has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

