fuboTV (FUBO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) in the last few weeks:

3/15/2021 – fuboTV had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – fuboTV had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – fuboTV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

3/3/2021 – fuboTV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

3/3/2021 – fuboTV had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $42.00.

3/3/2021 – fuboTV had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $45.00.

2/17/2021 – fuboTV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

2/15/2021 – fuboTV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

2/8/2021 – fuboTV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

2/4/2021 – fuboTV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

2/1/2021 – fuboTV had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – fuboTV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

1/21/2021 – fuboTV is now covered by analysts at Barrington Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

FUBO stock opened at $31.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36. fuboTV Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 27.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,651,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,118,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,515,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,768,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,787,000.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

