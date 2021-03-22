$0.37 EPS Expected for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. NextEra Energy Partners reported earnings of ($3.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $3.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEP shares. Mizuho raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NEP stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average of $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

