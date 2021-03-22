Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KYYWF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Keywords Studios from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Peel Hunt upgraded Keywords Studios from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Investec began coverage on Keywords Studios in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Keywords Studios stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. Keywords Studios has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

