Brokerages Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings. American Software reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $147,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,442 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $331,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in American Software by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in American Software by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in American Software by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in American Software by 32.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $707.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.21 and a beta of 0.51. American Software has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $21.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

