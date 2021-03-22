Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Surface Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.28). Surface Oncology reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 154.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Surface Oncology.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $87.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

In related news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $83,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $253,435 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SURF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $12,448,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after buying an additional 986,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 661,807 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 147,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 294,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 65,916 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SURF opened at $9.50 on Friday. Surface Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $396.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00.

Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

