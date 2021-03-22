Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $309,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in The Kroger by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 464,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 62,296 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in The Kroger by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in The Kroger by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 122,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,215 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in The Kroger by 388.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 482,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 383,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $188,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,730 shares of company stock worth $1,240,651. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.14.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.74.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.