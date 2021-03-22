CWM Advisors LLC Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,902 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 99,482 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OI. UFS cut shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

OI stock opened at $12.08 on Monday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

