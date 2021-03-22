CWM Advisors LLC Sells 38,735 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

CWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,735 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1,966.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 13,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SBS opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.93. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

