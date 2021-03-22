CWM Advisors LLC Invests $348,000 in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 199,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,070,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,905 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $41.74 on Monday. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

