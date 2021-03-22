CWM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,990 Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Several research firms have commented on BDC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Belden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.06.

NYSE:BDC opened at $46.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.57. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $54.80.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.81 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. Belden’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 4.42%.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

