L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,399 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $15,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX opened at $197.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.50. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $209.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

