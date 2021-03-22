iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stake Lowered by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 507.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $131.74 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $139.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.41.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.