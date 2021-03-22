Neutrino USD (USDN) One Day Volume Hits $1.71 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $178.31 million and $1.71 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.21 or 0.00459118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00064570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.82 or 0.00138869 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00057633 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.23 or 0.00752974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00075108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 177,143,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,142,692 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USDNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.