New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 312.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. New Residential Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NRZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

