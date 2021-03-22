Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 3,987.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in AutoNation by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in AutoNation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in AutoNation by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AN stock opened at $89.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.89 and a 200-day moving average of $67.41.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $7,926,945.92. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,373 shares of company stock valued at $23,576,816. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

