Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 146.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 513,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,599 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $19,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,493 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,541,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,899 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,390,000. Finally, Western Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,599,000.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $58.34 on Monday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $62.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.33.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

