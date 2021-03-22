Amalgamated Bank Makes New $217,000 Investment in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $544,040.00. Also, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,472,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $164.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.19 and a 200-day moving average of $127.21. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $175.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 11.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.11.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

