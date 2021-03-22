7,874 Shares in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.10.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $53.94 on Monday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average of $42.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -539.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.