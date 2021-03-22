Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Gentherm by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lowered Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.70.

In other news, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $509,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,893.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $3,138,035.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,219. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THRM stock opened at $77.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.81 and a beta of 1.50. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.72.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.44 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

