Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Bank First has raised its dividend payment by 26.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bank First has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank First to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

NASDAQ:BFC opened at $77.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.11 and its 200 day moving average is $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $595.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Bank First has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $77.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Bank First will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

