Service Stream Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:SSM)

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of A$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In related news, insider Deborah Page bought 24,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.24 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,146.37 ($21,533.12).

Service Stream Limited accesses, designs, builds, installs, and maintains networks in Australia. It operates through four segments: Fixed Communications, Network Construction, Energy & Water, and Comdain Infrastructure segments. The Fixed Communications segment engages in the provision of a range of operations, maintenance, installation, design, and construction services, including customer connections for owners of fixed-line telecommunication; and service and network assurance; design, construction, and installation of broadband services, as well as projects for asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation.

