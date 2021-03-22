Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1658 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 109.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.9%.

NYSE:PBA opened at $29.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $30.95.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

