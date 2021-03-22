Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Sells $89,423.68 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $17.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $872.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.07, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. Equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Funko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Funko in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,671,000. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its stake in Funko by 7.5% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,310,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after acquiring an additional 160,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Funko by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 123,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Funko by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 101,710 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Funko in the third quarter valued at about $558,000. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

