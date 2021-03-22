Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Sells $89,423.68 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $17.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $872.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.07, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. Equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Funko in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,671,000. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its stake in Funko by 7.5% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,310,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after acquiring an additional 160,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Funko by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 123,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Funko by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 101,710 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Funko in the third quarter valued at about $558,000. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
Recommended Story: No Load Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.