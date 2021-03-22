Pacific Smiles Group Limited (PSQ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on April 9th

Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.13.

Pacific Smiles Group Company Profile

Pacific Smiles Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates dental centers under the Pacific Smiles Dental and nib Dental Care brand names in Eastern Australia. The company provides general dentistry services, including check-ups, teeth cleaning, fillings, and extractions; dental treatments, such as crowns, bridges, fillings, and extractions; advanced dentistry comprising dental implants; and specialist dentistry, such as orthodontics, prosthodontics, endodontics, and periodontics, as well as other treatments under general anaesthetic and intravenous sedation.

