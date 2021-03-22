Pacific Smiles Group Limited (PSQ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on April 9th

Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.13.
Pacific Smiles Group Company Profile
