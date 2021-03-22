WXCOINS Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (WXC)

WXCOINS (CURRENCY:WXC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, WXCOINS has traded 87.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. WXCOINS has a total market cap of $1,801.46 and approximately $1.00 worth of WXCOINS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WXCOINS coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.34 or 0.00459740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00064761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.81 or 0.00138966 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00057458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $439.04 or 0.00755012 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00074836 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

WXCOINS’s total supply is 31,000,000 coins. WXCOINS’s official Twitter account is @CoinWx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WXCOINS is wxcoins.org

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WXCOINS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WXCOINS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WXCOINS using one of the exchanges listed above.

