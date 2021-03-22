South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s previous close.

SJI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 505.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

