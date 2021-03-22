South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s previous close.
SJI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.
Shares of SJI stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $30.25.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 505.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.
About South Jersey Industries
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
