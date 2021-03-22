Amalgamated Bank Takes $243,000 Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 148.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 37.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $101.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -27.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.82. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $172.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $77,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

