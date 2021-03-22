Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.78 Million Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 147,341 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,045 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 397,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $40.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.82, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $42.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.88.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

