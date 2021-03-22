Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,808 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,363 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,227,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $448,374,000 after purchasing an additional 291,147 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 515.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,276 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $135,665,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 39.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,809,000 after purchasing an additional 430,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 14.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,349,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,159,000 after purchasing an additional 173,253 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NetApp stock opened at $70.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $72.03.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

