Cryptopay Market Capitalization Achieves $5.54 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $371.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0811 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00050171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00017720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.03 or 0.00638055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00068684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00023585 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CPAYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.