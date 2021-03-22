Arcblock Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Arcblock has a total market cap of $16.66 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00050171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00017720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.03 or 0.00638055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00068684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00023585 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock (ABT) is a token. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

Arcblock Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ABTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.