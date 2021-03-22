Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock opened at $152.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $164.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.15.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

