Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 956.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,602 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 267,080 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 657,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 284,602 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 69,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,101,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

In other news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $112,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,101,117.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,991.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $902,550. 19.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACEL opened at $10.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

