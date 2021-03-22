Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases Shares of 525,000 NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,945,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 2.39% of NeoGames at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,292,000.

NGMS stock opened at $40.77 on Monday. NeoGames S.A. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.72.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NGMS shares. Macquarie started coverage on NeoGames in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NeoGames in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

