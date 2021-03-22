Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 179,595 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,595 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Domtar were worth $20,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Domtar by 34.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $36.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54. Domtar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domtar news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of Domtar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UFS. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Domtar from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UFS upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

