Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,514 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nokia by 2,421.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 319,969 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Nokia by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 72,135 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 711,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 110,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nokia alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DNB Markets lowered Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.