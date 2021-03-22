Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,309 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.63% of Relay Therapeutics worth $23,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RLAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,529 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

RLAY stock opened at $37.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.13. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,965,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $80,577,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $825,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,470,294 shares of company stock worth $140,852,304 over the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RLAY. JMP Securities began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.