Brokerages Set Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target at $29.79

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.79.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $313,505.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,472,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,728 shares of company stock worth $4,448,841 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1,743.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $28.70 on Monday. Avantor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 239.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

