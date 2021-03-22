Zacks: Analysts Expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Announce -$0.37 EPS

Analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.34). Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Entasis Therapeutics.
Shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $100.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.10. Entasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $4.25.
About Entasis Therapeutics
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.
