Zacks: Analysts Expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Announce -$0.37 EPS

Analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.34). Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Entasis Therapeutics.

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $100.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.10. Entasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $4.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,915,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 265,548 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 478.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 120,887 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

