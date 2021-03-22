WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $22,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 50.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $296.87 on Monday. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $151.16 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.47 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

