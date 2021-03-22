Analysts Expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($3.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.80). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATEX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $46.38 on Friday. Anterix has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $57.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62.

In other Anterix news, COO Ryan Gerbrandt sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,756.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,956 shares of company stock worth $589,287 and have sold 42,839 shares worth $1,760,889. Insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Anterix by 371.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the third quarter worth $225,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

