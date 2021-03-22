Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). Inseego posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Inseego presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

In related news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Inseego by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Inseego by 72.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSG opened at $10.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.92. Inseego has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $21.93.

Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

