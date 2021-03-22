Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $11,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $311.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.69 and a 200 day moving average of $325.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,182 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.